Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Jack Suwinski, who went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI last time out, take on Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski has two doubles, five home runs and nine walks while hitting .244.
- Suwinski has gotten a hit in nine of 15 games this season (60.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in 26.7% of his games in 2023, and 8.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Suwinski has driven in a run in eight games this year (53.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In six of 15 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (25.0%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (50.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.14).
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (22 total, one per game).
- Greene (0-0 with a 4.24 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his fifth of the season.
- In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while surrendering hits.
- In four games this season, the 23-year-old has a 4.24 ERA and 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .282 to opposing hitters.
