Evan Mobley and his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates take on the New York Knicks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Mobley tallied 10 points and 10 rebounds in his most recent game, which ended in a 99-79 loss against the Knicks.

In this piece we'll break down Mobley's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Evan Mobley Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 16.2 14.4 Rebounds 9.5 9.0 10.7 Assists 2.5 2.8 3.0 PRA 25.5 28 28.1 PR -- 25.2 25.1 3PM 0.5 0.3 0.1



Evan Mobley Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, he's put up 13.6% of the Cavaliers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 12.0 per contest.

Mobley's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers average the fewest possessions per game with 98.7.

Conceding 113.1 points per contest, the Knicks are the 12th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The Knicks are the seventh-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 42 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Knicks have given up 25.1 per game, 13th in the league.

Giving up 13 made 3-pointers per game, the Knicks are the 25th-ranked team in the league.

Evan Mobley vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/21/2023 36 10 10 1 0 1 0 4/18/2023 39 13 13 0 0 2 2 4/15/2023 38 8 11 2 0 0 1 3/31/2023 41 14 7 5 0 3 0 1/24/2023 38 12 7 3 0 2 1 12/4/2022 39 11 10 3 0 4 0 10/30/2022 34 16 7 3 0 1 1

