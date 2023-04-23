Darius Garland and his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates take the court versus the New York Knicks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In a 99-79 loss to the Knicks (his previous game) Garland posted 10 points and four steals.

With prop bets available for Garland, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Darius Garland Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 21.6 18.9 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 2.1 Assists 6.5 7.8 6.3 PRA 30.5 32.1 27.3 PR -- 24.3 21 3PM 2.5 2.4 1.9



Darius Garland Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, he's put up 16.2% of the Cavaliers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.4 per contest.

Garland is averaging 6.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 15.9% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Garland's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers average the fewest possessions per game with 98.7.

Allowing 113.1 points per game, the Knicks are the 12th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

The Knicks give up 42 rebounds per contest, ranking seventh in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Knicks have given up 25.1 per game, 13th in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Knicks are ranked 25th in the NBA, allowing 13 makes per game.

Darius Garland vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/21/2023 33 10 2 3 1 0 4 4/18/2023 36 32 3 7 6 0 0 4/15/2023 43 17 0 1 2 1 4 3/31/2023 38 20 3 9 2 0 0 1/24/2023 35 22 4 6 2 0 2 12/4/2022 39 17 2 3 3 0 1

