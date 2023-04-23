The Cleveland Cavaliers (51-31) have one player on the injury report for their NBA playoffs opening round game 4 with the New York Knicks (47-35) at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 23 at 1:00 PM ET.

Watch Knicks vs. Cavaliers with Fubo!

Last time out, the Knicks bested the Cavaliers 99-79 on Friday. Jalen Brunson led the way with a team-high 21 points in the victory for the Knicks, while Donovan Mitchell scored 22 points in the loss for the Cavaliers.

Rep your team with officially licensed Cavaliers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dylan Windler SF Out Foot 1.7 0 0.3

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Knicks Injuries: Isaiah Roby: Out (Ankle), Quentin Grimes: Questionable (Shoulder), Jericho Sims: Out (Shoulder)

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ABC

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Cavaliers Season Insights

The Cavaliers score an average of 112.3 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks give up.

Cleveland has put together a 33-12 record in games it scores more than 113.1 points.

The Cavaliers have fared worse offensively in their previous 10 games, averaging 107 points per contest, 5.3 fewer points their than season average of 112.3.

Cleveland knocks down 11.6 three-pointers per game (19th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.3. It shoots 36.7% from deep, and its opponents shoot 36.8%.

The Cavaliers rank 10th in the league averaging 113.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are first, allowing 107.7 points per 100 possessions.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -2.5 206.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.