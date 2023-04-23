In Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers square off.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Knicks and Cavaliers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ABC

ABC Watch Knicks vs. Cavaliers with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Cavaliers Stats Insights

The Cavaliers are shooting 48.8% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 46.2% the Knicks' opponents have shot this season.

Cleveland has compiled a 39-19 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.

The Knicks are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers rank 20th.

The Cavaliers' 112.3 points per game are only 0.8 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks allow.

When it scores more than 113.1 points, Cleveland is 33-12.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

At home the Cavaliers are better offensively, averaging 113.2 points per game, compared to 111.3 on the road. They're also better defensively, allowing 105 points per game at home, and 108.8 on the road.

Cleveland allows 105 points per game at home, and 108.8 on the road.

The Cavaliers pick up 1.3 more assists per game at home (25.6) than on the road (24.3).

Cavaliers Injuries