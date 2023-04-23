The New York Knicks are 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, starting at 1:00 PM ET on ABC. The Knicks hold a 2-1 series lead.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Location: New York City, New York
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Knicks 113 - Cavaliers 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Knicks

  • Pick ATS: Knicks (- 2.5)
  • Pick OU: Over (206.5)
  • The Knicks' .549 ATS win percentage (45-35-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Cavaliers' .524 mark (43-38-1 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
  • New York covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 57.6% of the time. That's more often than Cleveland covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (46.2%).
  • New York's games have gone over the total 53.7% of the time this season (44 out of 82), which is more often than Cleveland's games have (40 out of 82).
  • As a moneyline favorite this year, the Knicks are 27-14, a better tally than the Cavaliers have put up (4-14) as moneyline underdogs.

Cavaliers Performance Insights

  • On offense, Cleveland is the 25th-ranked squad in the league (112.3 points per game). On defense, it is best (106.9 points allowed per game).
  • With 24.9 assists per game, the Cavaliers are 19th in the NBA.
  • In 2022-23, the Cavaliers are 19th in the league in 3-point makes (11.6 per game) and 11th in 3-point percentage (36.7%).
  • Cleveland attempts 37.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 62.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 27.9% of Cleveland's buckets are 3-pointers, and 72.1% are 2-pointers.

