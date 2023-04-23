After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Hunter Greene) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

  • McCutchen has 18 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .388.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.
  • In 12 of 19 games this year (63.2%) McCutchen has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (26.3%).
  • He has hit a home run in 21.1% of his games this season, and 5% of his chances at the plate.
  • McCutchen has driven home a run in six games this season (31.6%), including more than one RBI in 15.8% of his games.
  • He has scored in nine of 19 games (47.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 12
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (25.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.14).
  • Reds pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (22 total, one per game).
  • Greene makes the start for the Reds, his fifth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 4.24 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while allowing hits.
  • In four games this season, the 23-year-old has a 4.24 ERA and 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .282 to opposing hitters.
