Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Hunter Greene) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen has 18 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .388.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.
- In 12 of 19 games this year (63.2%) McCutchen has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (26.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 21.1% of his games this season, and 5% of his chances at the plate.
- McCutchen has driven home a run in six games this season (31.6%), including more than one RBI in 15.8% of his games.
- He has scored in nine of 19 games (47.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|12
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (50.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (25.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.14).
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (22 total, one per game).
- Greene makes the start for the Reds, his fifth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 4.24 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while allowing hits.
- In four games this season, the 23-year-old has a 4.24 ERA and 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .282 to opposing hitters.
