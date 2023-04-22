The Pittsburgh Pirates and Tucupita Marcano, who went 0-for-0 last time out, battle Luis Cessa and the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park, Saturday at 6:35 PM ET.

Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luis Cessa

Luis Cessa TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Tucupita Marcano At The Plate

Marcano has a double, a triple and two walks while hitting .200.

Marcano has gotten a hit in two of seven games this season, but has had no multi-hit games.

In seven games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Marcano has driven in a run in one game this season.

He has scored a run in one of seven games.

Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 5 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

