The Pittsburgh Pirates and Tucupita Marcano, who went 0-for-0 last time out, battle Luis Cessa and the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park, Saturday at 6:35 PM ET.

Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Reds Starter: Luis Cessa
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Tucupita Marcano At The Plate

  • Marcano has a double, a triple and two walks while hitting .200.
  • Marcano has gotten a hit in two of seven games this season, but has had no multi-hit games.
  • In seven games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Marcano has driven in a run in one game this season.
  • He has scored a run in one of seven games.

Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 5
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.27).
  • Reds pitchers combine to allow 22 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
  • Cessa gets the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 13.50 ERA and three strikeouts through 12 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance -- in relief on Friday -- the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while surrendering hits.
  • The 30-year-old has an ERA of 13.50, with 2.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .417 batting average against him.
