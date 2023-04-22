The Phoenix Suns are 7.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ. The Suns have a 2-1 series lead. The matchup's point total is set at 225.5.

Suns vs. Clippers Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -7.5 225.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

In 41 games this season, Phoenix and its opponents have scored more than 225.5 combined points.

Phoenix has had an average of 225.2 points in its games this season, 0.3 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Suns' ATS record is 43-38-0 this season.

Phoenix has entered the game as favorites 49 times this season and won 36, or 73.5%, of those games.

Phoenix has a record of 14-2, a 87.5% win rate, when it's favored by -350 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for the Suns.

Clippers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles has combined with its opponent to score more than 225.5 points in 38 of 82 games this season.

Los Angeles' average game total this season has been 226.7, 1.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Los Angeles' ATS record is 40-42-0 this season.

The Clippers have been chosen as underdogs in 30 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (30%) in those games.

Los Angeles has not won as an underdog of +260 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 27.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Suns vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 41 50% 113.6 227.2 111.6 224.7 226.2 Clippers 38 46.3% 113.6 227.2 113.1 224.7 224.7

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

The Suns have gone 7-3 in their past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 games, the Suns have gone over the total six times.

Phoenix has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (22-19-0) than it has in road tilts (21-19-0).

The Suns put up just 0.5 more points per game (113.6) than the Clippers give up (113.1).

Phoenix is 32-10 against the spread and 33-10 overall when scoring more than 113.1 points.

Additional Clippers Insights & Trends

Los Angeles is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 games.

The Clippers have hit the over in eight of their last 10 contests.

This year, Los Angeles is 19-22-0 at home against the spread (.463 winning percentage). On the road, it is 21-20-0 ATS (.512).

The Clippers' 113.6 points per game are just 2.0 more points than the 111.6 the Suns give up to opponents.

Los Angeles has put together a 29-13 ATS record and a 34-8 overall record in games it scores more than 111.6 points.

Suns vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Suns and Clippers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Suns 43-38 10-10 42-40 Clippers 40-42 1-4 40-42

Suns vs. Clippers Point Insights

Suns Clippers 113.6 Points Scored (PG) 113.6 17 NBA Rank (PPG) 17 32-10 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 29-13 33-10 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 34-8 111.6 Points Allowed (PG) 113.1 6 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 33-16 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 28-16 36-13 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 29-15

