Rodolfo Castro -- with a slugging percentage of .559 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luis Cessa on the hill, on April 22 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Reds.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luis Cessa

Luis Cessa TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rodolfo Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate

Castro is hitting .288 with three doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

Castro has picked up a hit in 10 of 20 games this season, with multiple hits four times.

In 20 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Castro has driven in a run in four games this year (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in four of 20 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 13 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Reds Pitching Rankings