Rodolfo Castro -- with a slugging percentage of .559 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luis Cessa on the hill, on April 22 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Reds.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Reds Starter: Luis Cessa
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate

  • Castro is hitting .288 with three doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
  • Castro has picked up a hit in 10 of 20 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
  • In 20 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Castro has driven in a run in four games this year (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in four of 20 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 13
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds' 5.27 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (22 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Reds are sending Cessa (0-2) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 13.50 ERA and three strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out -- in relief on Friday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while surrendering hits.
  • The 30-year-old has put up a 13.50 ERA and 2.3 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .417 to his opponents.
