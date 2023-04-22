When the Pittsburgh Pirates (14-7) and Cincinnati Reds (7-13) meet at PNC Park on Saturday, April 22, Rich Hill will get the ball for the Pirates, while the Reds will send Luis Cessa to the mound. The game will begin at 6:35 PM ET.

The Reds are +135 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Pirates (-160). The over/under is 9 runs for this contest.

Pirates vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Hill - PIT (1-2, 5.57 ERA) vs Cessa - CIN (0-2, 13.50 ERA)

Pirates vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Have the urge to wager on the Pirates' game versus the Reds but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to help. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Pirates (-160) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Pirates to defeat the Reds with those odds, and the Pirates emerge with the victory, you'd get back $16.25.

Pirates vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Pirates have been listed as the favorite in four games and won them all.

The Pirates have played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Pittsburgh.

The Pirates won all of the three games it played as a moneyline favorite over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Reds have been underdogs in 16 games this season and have come away with the win four times (25%) in those contests.

This year, the Reds have won one of eight games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cincinnati and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew McCutchen 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+140) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+115) Ke'Bryan Hayes 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+190) Connor Joe 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+170) Bryan Reynolds 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+140)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 23rd 4th Win NL Central +2500 - 4th

