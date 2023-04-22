Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates take the field against Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday at 6:35 PM ET, in the third of a four-game series at PNC Park.

Pirates vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates rank fifth in MLB play with 27 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Pittsburgh ranks fourth in baseball with a .439 slugging percentage.

The Pirates are 11th in MLB with a .251 batting average.

Pittsburgh is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.1 runs per game (107 total).

The Pirates are 11th in MLB with a .331 on-base percentage.

The Pirates strike out 7.9 times per game to rank 10th in the majors.

Pittsburgh's pitching staff ranks 20th in the majors with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Pittsburgh has the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).

The Pirates have the 22nd-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.384).

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Rich Hill gets the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.57 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.

Hill is trying to build upon a second-game quality start streak in this game.

Hill will look to go five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.3 frames per outing.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 4/17/2023 Rockies W 14-3 Away Rich Hill Kyle Freeland 4/18/2023 Rockies W 5-3 Away Vince Velásquez José Ureña 4/19/2023 Rockies W 14-3 Away Johan Oviedo Austin Gomber 4/20/2023 Reds W 4-3 Home Roansy Contreras Luke Weaver 4/21/2023 Reds W 4-2 Home Mitch Keller Graham Ashcraft 4/22/2023 Reds - Home Rich Hill Luis Cessa 4/23/2023 Reds - Home Vince Velásquez Hunter Greene 4/25/2023 Dodgers - Home Johan Oviedo Noah Syndergaard 4/26/2023 Dodgers - Home Roansy Contreras Michael Grove 4/27/2023 Dodgers - Home Mitch Keller Julio Urías 4/28/2023 Nationals - Away Rich Hill Chad Kuhl

