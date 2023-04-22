Pirates vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game between the Pittsburgh Pirates (14-7) and the Cincinnati Reds (7-13) at PNC Park is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Pirates taking home the win. Game time is at 6:35 PM ET on April 22.
The Pirates will give the nod to Rich Hill (1-2) versus the Reds and Luis Cessa (0-2).
Pirates vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
Pirates vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Pirates 6, Reds 5.
Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Pirates Performance Insights
- The Pirates have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.
- Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.
- In their last game with a spread, the Pirates covered the spread.
- The Pirates have been listed as the favorite four times this season and have won all of those games.
- Pittsburgh has played as favorites of -160 or more once this season and won that game.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Pirates.
- Pittsburgh has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 107.
- The Pirates have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 17
|@ Rockies
|W 14-3
|Rich Hill vs Kyle Freeland
|April 18
|@ Rockies
|W 5-3
|Vince Velásquez vs José Ureña
|April 19
|@ Rockies
|W 14-3
|Johan Oviedo vs Austin Gomber
|April 20
|Reds
|W 4-3
|Roansy Contreras vs Luke Weaver
|April 21
|Reds
|W 4-2
|Mitch Keller vs Graham Ashcraft
|April 22
|Reds
|-
|Rich Hill vs Luis Cessa
|April 23
|Reds
|-
|Vince Velásquez vs Hunter Greene
|April 25
|Dodgers
|-
|Johan Oviedo vs Noah Syndergaard
|April 26
|Dodgers
|-
|Roansy Contreras vs Michael Grove
|April 27
|Dodgers
|-
|Mitch Keller vs Julio Urías
|April 28
|@ Nationals
|-
|Rich Hill vs Chad Kuhl
