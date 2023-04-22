Saturday's game between the Pittsburgh Pirates (14-7) and the Cincinnati Reds (7-13) at PNC Park is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Pirates taking home the win. Game time is at 6:35 PM ET on April 22.

The Pirates will give the nod to Rich Hill (1-2) versus the Reds and Luis Cessa (0-2).

Pirates vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Pirates vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Pirates 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Pirates covered the spread.

The Pirates have been listed as the favorite four times this season and have won all of those games.

Pittsburgh has played as favorites of -160 or more once this season and won that game.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Pirates.

Pittsburgh has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 107.

The Pirates have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).

Pirates Schedule