After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Ji-Hwan Bae and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Luis Cessa) at 6:35 PM ET on Saturday.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Luis Cessa
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Hwan Bae? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

  • Bae is hitting .228 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks.
  • Bae has gotten a hit in 10 of 19 games this season (52.6%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 19 games played this year, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Bae has had an RBI in four games this season (21.1%), including three multi-RBI outings (15.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in seven games this year (36.8%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 12
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.2 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
  • The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.27).
  • Reds pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (22 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Cessa makes the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 13.50 ERA and three strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Friday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while giving up hits.
  • In three games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 13.50, with 2.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .417 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.