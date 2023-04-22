Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Jack Suwinski and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Luis Cessa) at 6:35 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Reds Starter: Luis Cessa
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski has a double, five home runs and nine walks while hitting .244.
- This season, Suwinski has posted at least one hit in eight of 14 games (57.1%), and had multiple hits twice.
- Looking at the 14 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (28.6%), and in 9.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Suwinski has driven in a run in seven games this season (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In six of 14 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|8
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (25.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (50.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Reds have a 5.27 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (22 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cessa makes the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 13.50 ERA and three strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Friday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while surrendering hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 13.50, with 2.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .417 batting average against him.
