After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Jack Suwinski and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Luis Cessa) at 6:35 PM ET on Saturday.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luis Cessa

Luis Cessa TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski has a double, five home runs and nine walks while hitting .244.

This season, Suwinski has posted at least one hit in eight of 14 games (57.1%), and had multiple hits twice.

Looking at the 14 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (28.6%), and in 9.6% of his trips to the dish.

Suwinski has driven in a run in seven games this season (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In six of 14 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 8 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

