After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Jack Suwinski and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Luis Cessa) at 6:35 PM ET on Saturday.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Reds Starter: Luis Cessa
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

  • Suwinski has a double, five home runs and nine walks while hitting .244.
  • This season, Suwinski has posted at least one hit in eight of 14 games (57.1%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • Looking at the 14 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (28.6%), and in 9.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Suwinski has driven in a run in seven games this season (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In six of 14 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 8
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
  • The Reds have a 5.27 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (22 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Cessa makes the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 13.50 ERA and three strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Friday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while surrendering hits.
  • The 30-year-old has an ERA of 13.50, with 2.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .417 batting average against him.
