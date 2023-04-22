After going 3-for-3 with a double in his last game, Connor Joe and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Luis Cessa) at 6:35 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a double) against the Reds.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe has six doubles, two triples, two home runs and seven walks while hitting .377.

Joe is batting .450 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Joe has had a hit in nine of 16 games this year (56.3%), including multiple hits seven times (43.8%).

In 16 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Joe has driven in a run in six games this season (37.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In eight of 16 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 11 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (45.5%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

