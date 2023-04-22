On Saturday, Bryan Reynolds (batting .189 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Cessa. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Reds Starter: Luis Cessa
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

  • Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.524) and total hits (23) this season.
  • Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 59th in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.
  • In 76.2% of his 21 games this season, Reynolds has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
  • In four games this season, he has gone deep (19.0%, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish).
  • Reynolds has driven in a run in nine games this year (42.9%), including four games with more than one RBI (19.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in nine of 21 games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 13
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (84.6%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (23.1%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (53.8%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.2 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
  • The Reds have a 5.27 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Reds rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (22 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Cessa (0-2 with a 13.50 ERA and three strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season.
  • His last time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while allowing hits.
  • The 30-year-old has an ERA of 13.50, with 2.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .417 batting average against him.
