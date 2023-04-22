Austin Hedges -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luis Cessa on the hill, on April 22 at 6:35 PM ET.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luis Cessa

Luis Cessa TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Austin Hedges At The Plate

Hedges is batting .179 with a double and two walks.

Hedges has a base hit in five of 10 games played this season (50.0%), but no multi-hit games.

In 10 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Hedges has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 8 2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

