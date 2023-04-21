After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Rodolfo Castro and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Graham Ashcraft) at 6:35 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate

  • Castro is batting .300 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.
  • In 52.6% of his games this year (10 of 19), Castro has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (21.1%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has homered in two of 19 games played this year, and in 3.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Castro has driven in a run in four games this year (21.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 21.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 15.8%.

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 13
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds have a 5.36 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to give up 22 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
  • Ashcraft (2-0) takes the mound for the Reds in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 1.42 ERA in 19 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Thursday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while surrendering hits.
  • The 25-year-old's 1.42 ERA ranks sixth, 1.158 WHIP ranks 25th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 38th among qualifying pitchers this season.
