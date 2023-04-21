Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (13-7) will square off with Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (7-12) at PNC Park on Friday, April 21. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM ET.

The Reds are +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Pirates (-145). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Pirates vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller - PIT (1-0, 3.80 ERA) vs Graham Ashcraft - CIN (2-0, 1.42 ERA)

Pirates vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Pirates have been favored in three games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Pirates have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Pittsburgh has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

In the last 10 games, the Pirates were named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only two times, and they won both games.

In its last 10 matchups, Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Reds have come away with four wins in the 15 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Reds have a win-loss record of 2-8 when favored by +120 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Reds have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Pirates vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Santana 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+145) Ke'Bryan Hayes 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+185) Connor Joe 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+180) Andrew McCutchen 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+145) Bryan Reynolds 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 24th 4th Win NL Central +2500 - 4th

