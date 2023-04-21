The Pittsburgh Pirates and Jack Suwinski will take the field against the Cincinnati Reds and Spencer Steer on Friday at 6:35 PM ET, in the second game of a four-game series at PNC Park.

Oddsmakers list the Pirates as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Reds +120 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Pirates vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Pirates -145 +120 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Pirates have been favored twice and won both contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Pirates and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

In their last game with a spread, the Pirates covered the spread.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have won all three of the games they have been favored on the moneyline this season.

Pittsburgh has played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Pirates' implied win probability is 59.2%.

Pittsburgh has played in 20 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-10-0).

The Pirates have had a run line set for just one contest this season, and they covered.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 4-3 9-4 6-4 7-3 9-5 4-2

