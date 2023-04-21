Pirates vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 21
Friday's contest at PNC Park has the Pittsburgh Pirates (13-7) matching up with the Cincinnati Reds (7-12) at 6:35 PM ET (on April 21). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Pirates, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The Pittsburgh Pirates will give the nod to Mitch Keller (1-0, 3.80 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Graham Ashcraft (2-0, 1.42 ERA).
Pirates vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Pirates vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Pirates 5, Reds 4.
Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Pirates Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Pirates have been favored twice and won both contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Pirates covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.
- The Pirates have been favored in three games this season and picked up the win in all of them.
- Pittsburgh has played as favorites of -145 or more once this season and won that game.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Pirates.
- Pittsburgh has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 103.
- The Pirates' 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 16
|@ Cardinals
|L 5-4
|Mitch Keller vs Miles Mikolas
|April 17
|@ Rockies
|W 14-3
|Rich Hill vs Kyle Freeland
|April 18
|@ Rockies
|W 5-3
|Vince Velásquez vs José Ureña
|April 19
|@ Rockies
|W 14-3
|Johan Oviedo vs Austin Gomber
|April 20
|Reds
|W 4-3
|Roansy Contreras vs Luke Weaver
|April 21
|Reds
|-
|Mitch Keller vs Graham Ashcraft
|April 22
|Reds
|-
|Rich Hill vs Luis Cessa
|April 23
|Reds
|-
|Vince Velásquez vs Hunter Greene
|April 25
|Dodgers
|-
|Johan Oviedo vs Noah Syndergaard
|April 26
|Dodgers
|-
|Roansy Contreras vs Michael Grove
|April 27
|Dodgers
|-
|Mitch Keller vs Julio Urías
