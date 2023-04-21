Friday's contest at PNC Park has the Pittsburgh Pirates (13-7) matching up with the Cincinnati Reds (7-12) at 6:35 PM ET (on April 21). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Pirates, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Pittsburgh Pirates will give the nod to Mitch Keller (1-0, 3.80 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Graham Ashcraft (2-0, 1.42 ERA).

Pirates vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Pirates vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Pirates 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Pirates Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Pirates have been favored twice and won both contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Pirates covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.

The Pirates have been favored in three games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

Pittsburgh has played as favorites of -145 or more once this season and won that game.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Pirates.

Pittsburgh has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 103.

The Pirates' 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pirates Schedule