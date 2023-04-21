After going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Mark Mathias and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Graham Ashcraft) at 6:35 PM ET on Friday.

Mark Mathias Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Mark Mathias At The Plate

Mathias has a double and three walks while batting .292.

Mathias has gotten a hit in three of seven games this season (42.9%), with multiple hits twice.

He has not gone deep in his seven games this season.

Mathias has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Mark Mathias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 5 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

