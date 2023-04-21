Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .300 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, six walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Graham Ashcraft) at 6:35 PM ET on Friday.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes is hitting .224 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks.
- Hayes will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 during his last games.
- Hayes has recorded a hit in 12 of 19 games this year (63.2%), including five multi-hit games (26.3%).
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- In five games this season, Hayes has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in eight games this year (42.1%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|12
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (33.3%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.3 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.36).
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (22 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ashcraft (2-0 with a 1.42 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season.
- His most recent time out was in relief on Thursday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while giving up hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (1.42), 25th in WHIP (1.158), and 38th in K/9 (8.1).
