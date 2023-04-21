Connor Joe Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in his last game, Connor Joe and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Graham Ashcraft) at 6:35 PM ET on Friday.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe has five doubles, two triples, two home runs and six walks while hitting .340.
- Joe has picked up a hit in eight of 15 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
- In 15 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Joe has driven in a run in six games this year (40.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once seven times this year (46.7%), including three games with multiple runs (20.0%).
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|11
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (54.5%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (45.5%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (45.5%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 5.36 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (22 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ashcraft (2-0) takes the mound for the Reds in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 1.42 ERA in 19 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while giving up hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 1.42 ERA ranks sixth, 1.158 WHIP ranks 25th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 38th.
