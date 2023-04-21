Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Carlos Santana (hitting .270 in his past 10 games, with five doubles, five walks and six RBI), take on starter Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park, Friday at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Reds.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana has six doubles, two home runs and 10 walks while hitting .254.
- Santana has had a hit in 11 of 19 games this year (57.9%), including multiple hits six times (31.6%).
- He has gone deep in two of 19 games played this year, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
- Santana has an RBI in seven of 19 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In six games this season (31.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|12
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (41.7%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (33.3%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.36).
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 22 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Ashcraft gets the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was in relief on Thursday when the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while giving up hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 1.42 ERA ranks sixth, 1.158 WHIP ranks 25th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 38th.
