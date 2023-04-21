Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Bryan Reynolds -- .211 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the hill, on April 21 at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .544, fueled by nine extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 115th, and he is 27th in the league in slugging.
- Reynolds has picked up a hit in 16 of 20 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
- He has gone deep in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Reynolds has driven in a run in nine games this year (45.0%), including four games with more than one RBI (20.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in nine of 20 games (45.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|13
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (84.6%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (46.2%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (23.1%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (53.8%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.36).
- The Reds rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (22 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ashcraft gets the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was in relief on Thursday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while allowing hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 1.42 ERA ranks sixth, 1.158 WHIP ranks 25th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 38th.
