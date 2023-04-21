Bryan Reynolds -- .211 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the hill, on April 21 at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .544, fueled by nine extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 115th, and he is 27th in the league in slugging.

Reynolds has picked up a hit in 16 of 20 games this year, with multiple hits four times.

He has gone deep in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.

Reynolds has driven in a run in nine games this year (45.0%), including four games with more than one RBI (20.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in nine of 20 games (45.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 13 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (84.6%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (23.1%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (53.8%)

Reds Pitching Rankings