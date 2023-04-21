On Friday, Austin Hedges (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Austin Hedges At The Plate

Hedges has a double and two walks while batting .160.

Hedges has a hit in four of nine games played this year (44.4%), but zero multi-hit games.

In nine games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Hedges has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 8 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

