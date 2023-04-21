Austin Hedges Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Austin Hedges (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Reds.
Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Austin Hedges At The Plate
- Hedges has a double and two walks while batting .160.
- Hedges has a hit in four of nine games played this year (44.4%), but zero multi-hit games.
- In nine games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Hedges has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|8
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (37.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Reds' 5.36 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (22 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ashcraft makes the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while giving up hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 1.42 ERA ranks sixth, 1.158 WHIP ranks 25th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 38th.
