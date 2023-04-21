Andrew McCutchen -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the hill, on April 21 at 6:35 PM ET.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.395) and total hits (18) this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 47th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.

McCutchen has reached base via a hit in 12 games this year (of 18 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

He has hit a home run in 22.2% of his games in 2023, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

McCutchen has picked up an RBI in six games this season (33.3%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (16.7%).

In eight games this year (44.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 12 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (25.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

