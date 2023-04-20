Take a look at the injury report for the Golden State Warriors (44-38), which currently includes five players listed, as the Warriors ready for their NBA playoffs opening round game 3 against the Sacramento Kings (48-34) at Chase Center on Thursday, April 20 at 10:00 PM ET.

These two teams match up for the second straight game after the Kings took down the Warriors 114-106 on Monday. In the Kings' win, Domantas Sabonis recorded 24 points (and added nine rebounds and four assists), while Stephen Curry scored 28 in the loss for the Warriors.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Andre Iguodala SF Out Wrist 2.1 2.1 2.4 Andrew Wiggins SF Questionable Shoulder 17.1 5 2.3 Gary Payton II PG Questionable Illness 4.6 3.1 1.4 Jordan Poole SG Questionable Ankle 20.4 2.7 4.5 Ryan Rollins PG Out For Season Foot 1.9 1 0.5

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Domantas Sabonis PF Questionable Sternum 19.1 12.3 7.3 Matthew Dellavedova PG Out Finger 1.5 0.4 1.3

Warriors vs. Kings Game Info

When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: TNT, NBCS-BA, and NBCS-CA

Warriors Season Insights

The Warriors record 118.9 points per game, only 0.8 more points than the 118.1 the Kings allow.

When Golden State puts up more than 118.1 points, it is 34-12.

In their last 10 games, the Warriors have been racking up 121.7 points per contest, an average that's a little higher than the 118.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Golden State hits 16.6 three-pointers per game (first in the league) at a 38.5% rate (second-best in the NBA), compared to the 12.9 per game its opponents make at a 36.4% rate.

The Warriors rank 11th in the NBA with 113.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 11th in the league defensively with 111.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Kings Season Insights

The Kings put up just 3.6 more points per game (120.7) than the Warriors give up (117.1).

When it scores more than 117.1 points, Sacramento is 40-9.

Over their previous 10 games, the Kings are posting 117.9 points per game, compared to their season average of 120.7.

Sacramento hits 13.8 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league) while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc (ninth-best in NBA). It is making 1.3 more threes than its opponents, who drain 12.5 per game at 37.3%.

The Kings rank first in the league averaging 117 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 23rd, allowing 114.1 points per 100 possessions.

Warriors vs. Kings Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Warriors -6 240.5

