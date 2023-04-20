The Pittsburgh Pirates and Rodolfo Castro, who went 2-for-6 with a home run and four RBI last time out, battle Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park, Thursday at 6:35 PM ET.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate

  • Castro is hitting .319 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.
  • Castro has gotten at least one hit in 55.6% of his games this year (10 of 18), with more than one hit four times (22.2%).
  • He has homered in two of 18 games played this year, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Castro has driven in a run in four games this year (22.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 22.2% of his games this season (four of 18), he has scored, and in three of those games (16.7%) he has scored more than once.

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 13
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds have a 5.41 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Reds rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (20 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Weaver gets the call to start for the Reds, his first of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, the 29-year-old righty threw in relief and went 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays.
  • Over his 26 appearances last season he finished with a 6.56 ERA and a 1.822 WHIP, compiling a 1-1 record.
