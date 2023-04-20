Pirates vs. Reds: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates face Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park on Thursday. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
Bookmakers list the Pirates as -160 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Reds +135 moneyline odds. The over/under for the matchup is set at 9 runs.
Rep your team with officially licensed Piratesgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Pirates vs. Reds Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Pirates
|-160
|+135
|9
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Pirates Recent Betting Performance
- Over the past 10 games, the Pirates have been favored just once and won that contest.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Pirates and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Pirates covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.
Pirates Betting Records & Stats
- The Pirates have been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.
- Pittsburgh has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -160 or shorter.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Pirates' implied win probability is 61.5%.
- Pittsburgh has played in 19 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-9-0).
- The Pirates have had a run line set for only one outing this season, and they covered.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Pirates Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|3-3
|9-4
|6-4
|6-3
|8-5
|4-2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.