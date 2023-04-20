Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates face Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park on Thursday. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Pirates as -160 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Reds +135 moneyline odds. The over/under for the matchup is set at 9 runs.

Pirates vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Time: 6:35 PM ET

TV: SportsNet PT

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Pirates -160 +135 9 -115 -105 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Pirates have been favored just once and won that contest.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Pirates and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Pirates covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

Pittsburgh has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -160 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Pirates' implied win probability is 61.5%.

Pittsburgh has played in 19 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-9-0).

The Pirates have had a run line set for only one outing this season, and they covered.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 3-3 9-4 6-4 6-3 8-5 4-2

