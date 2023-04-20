Thursday's contest that pits the Pittsburgh Pirates (12-7) against the Cincinnati Reds (7-11) at PNC Park is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Pirates. Game time is at 6:35 PM ET on April 20.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pittsburgh Pirates will send Roansy Contreras (1-1) to the mound, while Luke Weaver will get the nod for the Cincinnati Reds.

Pirates vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Pirates vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Pirates 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Pirates have been favored just once and won that contest.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Pirates covered the spread.

The Pirates have won both games they've played as favorites this season.

Pittsburgh has not entered a game this season as bigger favorites on the moneyline than the -165 odds on them winning this game.

The implied probability of a win from the Pirates, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

Pittsburgh has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 99.

The Pirates have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pirates Schedule