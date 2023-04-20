Pirates vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 20
Thursday's contest that pits the Pittsburgh Pirates (12-7) against the Cincinnati Reds (7-11) at PNC Park is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Pirates. Game time is at 6:35 PM ET on April 20.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pittsburgh Pirates will send Roansy Contreras (1-1) to the mound, while Luke Weaver will get the nod for the Cincinnati Reds.
Pirates vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Pirates vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Pirates 5, Reds 4.
Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Pirates Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Pirates have been favored just once and won that contest.
- Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.
- In their last game with a spread, the Pirates covered the spread.
- The Pirates have won both games they've played as favorites this season.
- Pittsburgh has not entered a game this season as bigger favorites on the moneyline than the -165 odds on them winning this game.
- The implied probability of a win from the Pirates, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.
- Pittsburgh has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 99.
- The Pirates have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 15
|@ Cardinals
|W 6-3
|Roansy Contreras vs Steven Matz
|April 16
|@ Cardinals
|L 5-4
|Mitch Keller vs Miles Mikolas
|April 17
|@ Rockies
|W 14-3
|Rich Hill vs Kyle Freeland
|April 18
|@ Rockies
|W 5-3
|Vince Velásquez vs José Ureña
|April 19
|@ Rockies
|W 14-3
|Johan Oviedo vs Austin Gomber
|April 20
|Reds
|-
|Roansy Contreras vs Luke Weaver
|April 21
|Reds
|-
|Mitch Keller vs Graham Ashcraft
|April 22
|Reds
|-
|Rich Hill vs Luis Cessa
|April 23
|Reds
|-
|Vince Velásquez vs Hunter Greene
|April 25
|Dodgers
|-
|Johan Oviedo vs Noah Syndergaard
|April 26
|Dodgers
|-
|Roansy Contreras vs Michael Grove
