Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Ke'Bryan Hayes (coming off going 2-for-6 with a double) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Luke Weaver. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-6 with a double) in his last game against the Rockies.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes is hitting .222 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks.
- Hayes will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .381 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
- Hayes has gotten a hit in 11 of 18 games this year (61.1%), with multiple hits on five occasions (27.8%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 18 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this year, Hayes has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in seven of 18 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|12
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (33.3%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.41).
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (20 total, 1.1 per game).
- Weaver gets the call to start for the Reds, his first of the season.
- The 29-year-old right-hander last appeared Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he came on in relief and went 2/3 innings.
- Last season he finished with a 6.56 ERA and a 1.822 WHIP over his 26 games, compiling a 1-1 record.
