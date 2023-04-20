The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Hwan Bae (batting .222 in his past 10 games, with a home run, four walks and five RBI), battle starter Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park, Thursday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Rockies.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Hwan Bae? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae has two doubles, two home runs and five walks while batting .241.

Bae has gotten a hit in 10 of 17 games this season (58.8%), with multiple hits twice.

In 17 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

In 23.5% of his games this year, Bae has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in seven games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 12 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Reds Pitching Rankings