On Thursday, Jack Suwinski (coming off going 0-for-2 with an RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Luke Weaver. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Rockies.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski is batting .250 with a double, four home runs and seven walks.

Suwinski has gotten a hit in seven of 12 games this season (58.3%), with multiple hits twice.

In three games this year, he has homered (25.0%, and 8.9% of his trips to the dish).

Suwinski has driven in a run in six games this season (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In four of 12 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 8 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings