On Thursday, Jack Suwinski (coming off going 0-for-2 with an RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Luke Weaver. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Rockies.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

  • Suwinski is batting .250 with a double, four home runs and seven walks.
  • Suwinski has gotten a hit in seven of 12 games this season (58.3%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In three games this year, he has homered (25.0%, and 8.9% of his trips to the dish).
  • Suwinski has driven in a run in six games this season (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In four of 12 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 8
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Reds have a 5.41 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (20 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Weaver gets the call to start for the Reds, his first this season.
  • The 29-year-old righty came out of the bullpen and threw 2/3 innings in his last appearance on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays.
  • Over his 26 appearances last season he finished with a 6.56 ERA and a 1.822 WHIP, putting together a 1-1 record.
