Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Jack Suwinski (coming off going 0-for-2 with an RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Luke Weaver. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Rockies.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski is batting .250 with a double, four home runs and seven walks.
- Suwinski has gotten a hit in seven of 12 games this season (58.3%), with multiple hits twice.
- In three games this year, he has homered (25.0%, and 8.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Suwinski has driven in a run in six games this season (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In four of 12 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|8
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (25.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (50.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Reds have a 5.41 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (20 total, 1.1 per game).
- Weaver gets the call to start for the Reds, his first this season.
- The 29-year-old righty came out of the bullpen and threw 2/3 innings in his last appearance on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays.
- Over his 26 appearances last season he finished with a 6.56 ERA and a 1.822 WHIP, putting together a 1-1 record.
