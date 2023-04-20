The Vegas Golden Knights host the Winnipeg Jets Thursday at T-Mobile Arena in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and SportsNet RM. The Jets have a 1-0 lead in the series. Bookmakers list the Jets as underdogs in this matchup, with +140 odds on the moneyline against the Golden Knights (-165).

Golden Knights vs. Jets Game Info

When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TBS, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and SportsNet RM Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-165) Jets (+140) -

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have won 61.8% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (34-21).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter, Vegas has a 22-10 record (winning 68.8% of its games).

The Golden Knights have an implied moneyline win probability of 62.3% in this game.

Jets Betting Insights

This season the Jets have won 16 of the 34 games, or 47.1%, in which they've been an underdog.

Winnipeg is 6-12 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +140 or more on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 41.7% chance of victory for the Jets.

Golden Knights vs. Jets Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Jets Total (Rank) 267 (14th) Goals 246 (21st) 225 (11th) Goals Allowed 224 (10th) 42 (25th) Power Play Goals 52 (16th) 44 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 42 (7th)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

Three of Vegas' past 10 contests hit the over.

In their last 10 games, the Golden Knights have scored 0.9 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Golden Knights' 3.3 average goals per game add up to 267 total, which makes them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Golden Knights are ranked 11th in NHL action in goals against this season, having given up 225 total goals (2.7 per game).

The team has the league's ninth-best goal differential at +42 this season.

Jets Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Winnipeg has gone over the total twice.

Over the last 10 games, Jets' games average 9.1 goals, 0.7 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.

The Jets' 246 total goals (three per game) rank 21st in the NHL.

The Jets have given up 2.7 goals per game, 224 total, the 10th-fewest among NHL teams.

Their 13th-ranked goal differential is +22.

