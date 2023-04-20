Connor Joe -- batting .342 with five doubles, two triples, a home run, five walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, on April 20 at 6:35 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Rockies.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe is batting .340 with five doubles, two triples, a home run and six walks.

Joe has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 14 games this season, with multiple hits in 42.9% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in one of 14 games, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.

Joe has had an RBI in five games this season.

In 42.9% of his games this year (six of 14), he has scored, and in three of those games (21.4%) he has scored more than once.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 11 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (45.5%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

