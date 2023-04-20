Carlos Santana -- 2-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, on April 20 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Rockies.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is hitting .261 with six doubles, two home runs and nine walks.

Santana enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .286.

Santana has gotten a hit in 11 of 18 games this season (61.1%), including six multi-hit games (33.3%).

In 18 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Santana has driven in a run in seven games this year (38.9%), including three games with more than one RBI (16.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In six games this season (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 12 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

