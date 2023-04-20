Carlos Santana -- 2-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, on April 20 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Rockies.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

  • Santana is hitting .261 with six doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
  • Santana enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .286.
  • Santana has gotten a hit in 11 of 18 games this season (61.1%), including six multi-hit games (33.3%).
  • In 18 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Santana has driven in a run in seven games this year (38.9%), including three games with more than one RBI (16.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In six games this season (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 12
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Reds have a 5.41 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (20 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Weaver will start for the Reds, his first this season.
  • The 29-year-old righty last appeared Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he came on in relief and went 2/3 innings.
  • In 26 games last season he finished with a 1-1 record and had a 6.56 ERA and a 1.822 WHIP.
