Bryan Reynolds -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the hill, on April 20 at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.566) thanks to nine extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 38th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 114th and he is 21st in slugging.

Reynolds has gotten a hit in 16 of 19 games this season (84.2%), with multiple hits on four occasions (21.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 21.1% of his games this season, and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 47.4% of his games this year, Reynolds has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (21.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In eight games this year (42.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 13 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (84.6%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (23.1%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (53.8%)

