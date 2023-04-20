Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bryan Reynolds -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the hill, on April 20 at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.566) thanks to nine extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 38th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 114th and he is 21st in slugging.
- Reynolds has gotten a hit in 16 of 19 games this season (84.2%), with multiple hits on four occasions (21.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 21.1% of his games this season, and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 47.4% of his games this year, Reynolds has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (21.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In eight games this year (42.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|13
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (84.6%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (46.2%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (23.1%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (53.8%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 5.41 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (20 total, 1.1 per game).
- Weaver will make his first start of the season for the Reds.
- The 29-year-old right-hander last appeared Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he came on in relief and went 2/3 innings.
- In 26 games last season he put together a 1-1 record and had a 6.56 ERA and a 1.822 WHIP.
