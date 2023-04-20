Bryan Reynolds -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the hill, on April 20 at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan Reynolds? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

  • Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.566) thanks to nine extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 38th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 114th and he is 21st in slugging.
  • Reynolds has gotten a hit in 16 of 19 games this season (84.2%), with multiple hits on four occasions (21.1%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 21.1% of his games this season, and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 47.4% of his games this year, Reynolds has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (21.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In eight games this year (42.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 13
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (84.6%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (23.1%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (53.8%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds have a 5.41 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Reds rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (20 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Weaver will make his first start of the season for the Reds.
  • The 29-year-old right-hander last appeared Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he came on in relief and went 2/3 innings.
  • In 26 games last season he put together a 1-1 record and had a 6.56 ERA and a 1.822 WHIP.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.