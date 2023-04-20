Austin Hedges Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Austin Hedges -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the hill, on April 20 at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Austin Hedges At The Plate
- Hedges is batting .136 with a double and two walks.
- Hedges has a base hit in three of eight games played this year (37.5%), but no multi-hit games.
- In eight games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Hedges has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|0
|GP
|8
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (37.5%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 5.41 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 20 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Weaver will start for the Reds, his first this season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the 29-year-old right-hander, came out of the bullpen and went 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays.
- Last season he finished with a 6.56 ERA and a 1.822 WHIP over his 26 games, compiling a 1-1 record.
