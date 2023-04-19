The Pittsburgh Pirates and Rodolfo Castro, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, battle Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Rockies.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate

  • Castro is batting .317 with three doubles, a home run and five walks.
  • In 52.9% of his games this year (nine of 17), Castro has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (17.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 17 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this season, Castro has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in three of 17 games (17.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 12
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Rockies' 5.28 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rockies rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (24 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Gomber makes the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season. He is 0-3 with an 8.16 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the left-hander threw 3 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 29-year-old has an ERA of 8.16, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .288 batting average against him.
