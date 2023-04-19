Rodolfo Castro Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rockies - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Rodolfo Castro, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, battle Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Rockies.
Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Rodolfo Castro At The Plate
- Castro is batting .317 with three doubles, a home run and five walks.
- In 52.9% of his games this year (nine of 17), Castro has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (17.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in one of 17 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this season, Castro has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in three of 17 games (17.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|12
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (50.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.28 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (24 total, 1.3 per game).
- Gomber makes the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season. He is 0-3 with an 8.16 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the left-hander threw 3 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 8.16, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .288 batting average against him.
