The Pittsburgh Pirates and Rodolfo Castro, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, battle Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate

Castro is batting .317 with three doubles, a home run and five walks.

In 52.9% of his games this year (nine of 17), Castro has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (17.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in one of 17 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.

In three games this season, Castro has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in three of 17 games (17.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 12 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

