Bryan Reynolds will lead the charge for the Pittsburgh Pirates (11-7) on Wednesday, April 19, when they clash with Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies (5-13) at Coors Field at 3:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Pirates as -120 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +100 moneyline odds to win. The total is 11.5 runs for the game.

Pirates vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Johan Oviedo - PIT (1-1, 2.45 ERA) vs Austin Gomber - COL (0-3, 8.16 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Pirates vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Wanting to bet on the Pirates and Rockies matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Pirates (-120), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Pirates are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $18.33 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Bryan Reynolds get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Pirates vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Pirates won the only game they've played as the favorite this season.

The Pirates have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

The implied probability of a win from Pittsburgh, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

Over the last 10 games, the Pirates have been listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only one time, a game they won.

In its last 10 outings, Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have come away with three wins in the 12 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rockies have come away with a win three times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 1-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Pirates vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Santana 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+100) Andrew McCutchen 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+110) Ke'Bryan Hayes 1.5 (+125) 1.5 (-133) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+155) Ji-Hwan Bae 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+160) Connor Joe 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+155)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Pirates, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 24th 4th Win NL Central +3000 - 4th

Think the Pirates can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Pittsburgh and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.