Wednesday's game at Coors Field has the Pittsburgh Pirates (11-7) matching up with the Colorado Rockies (5-13) at 3:10 PM ET (on April 19). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Pirates, so expect a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pittsburgh Pirates will send Johan Oviedo (1-1) to the mound, while Austin Gomber (0-3) will get the nod for the Colorado Rockies.

Pirates vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Pirates 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have been the favorite once in the past 10 games and won that contest.

In its last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

In their last game with a spread, the Pirates covered the spread.

The Pirates won the only game they've played as the favorite this season.

Pittsburgh has played as favorites of -120 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Pirates.

Pittsburgh ranks 12th in the majors with 85 total runs scored this season.

The Pirates' 4.16 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.

Pirates Schedule