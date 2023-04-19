The Pittsburgh Pirates and Mark Mathias, who went 4-for-5 with an RBI last time out, battle Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.

Mark Mathias Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Mark Mathias At The Plate

  • Mathias has two walks while hitting .250.
  • Twice in six games this season, Mathias has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.
  • He has not gone deep in his six games this season.
  • Mathias has an RBI in one game this year.
  • In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Mark Mathias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 4
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.28).
  • Rockies pitchers combine to allow 24 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
  • Gomber gets the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season. He is 0-3 with an 8.16 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 29-year-old has put up an 8.16 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .288 to his opponents.
