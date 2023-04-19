Mark Mathias Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rockies - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Mark Mathias, who went 4-for-5 with an RBI last time out, battle Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.
He racked up four hits (going 4-for-5 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Rockies.
Mark Mathias Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Mark Mathias At The Plate
- Mathias has two walks while hitting .250.
- Twice in six games this season, Mathias has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.
- He has not gone deep in his six games this season.
- Mathias has an RBI in one game this year.
- In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.
Mark Mathias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|4
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.28).
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 24 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Gomber gets the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season. He is 0-3 with an 8.16 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an 8.16 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .288 to his opponents.
