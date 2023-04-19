Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rockies - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ke'Bryan Hayes (hitting .243 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, a home run, seven walks and four RBI), battle starter Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Rockies.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes is batting .212 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks.
- Hayes will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with one homer during his last games.
- In 10 of 17 games this season (58.8%) Hayes has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (23.5%).
- He has homered in one of 17 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this year, Hayes has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in six of 17 games (35.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|11
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (72.7%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (45.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Rockies have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.28).
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 24 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Gomber (0-3) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his fourth start of the season. He has an 8.16 ERA in 14 1/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
- The lefty's last time out was on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In three games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 8.16, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .288 against him.
