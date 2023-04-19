The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ke'Bryan Hayes (hitting .243 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, a home run, seven walks and four RBI), battle starter Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Rockies.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes is batting .212 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks.

Hayes will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with one homer during his last games.

In 10 of 17 games this season (58.8%) Hayes has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (23.5%).

He has homered in one of 17 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

In five games this year, Hayes has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in six of 17 games (35.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 11 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings