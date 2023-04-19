Jason Delay returns to action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against Austin Gomber and the Colorado RockiesApril 19 at 3:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since April 19, when he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Cardinals.

Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jason Delay At The Plate

  • Delay is hitting .259 with two doubles, a home run and three walks.
  • Delay has had a base hit in five of nine games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • Delay has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • In three of nine games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Rockies have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.28).
  • The Rockies rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (24 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Gomber gets the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season. He is 0-3 with an 8.16 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 14 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, the left-hander went 3 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • In three games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed an 8.16 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .288 to his opponents.
