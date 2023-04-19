After going 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBI in his last game, Jack Suwinski and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Austin Gomber) at 3:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

  • Suwinski is batting .265 with a double, four home runs and five walks.
  • Suwinski is batting .467 with three homers during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
  • This season, Suwinski has tallied at least one hit in seven of 11 games (63.6%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in 27.3% of his games in 2023, and 10% of his trips to the dish.
  • In five games this season (45.5%), Suwinski has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once four times this season (36.4%), including one multi-run game.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 7
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies' 5.28 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (24 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Gomber (0-3 with an 8.16 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season.
  • The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 8.16, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .288 batting average against him.
