Connor Joe -- 2-for-5 with a double and a triple in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the mound, on April 19 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with a double and a triple) against the Rockies.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe has four doubles, two triples, a home run and six walks while batting .310.

Joe has gotten a hit in six of 13 games this season (46.2%), with multiple hits on five occasions (38.5%).

He has gone deep in one of 13 games, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.

Joe has driven in a run in four games this season (30.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in five of 13 games (38.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 10 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (40.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings