Connor Joe -- 2-for-5 with a double and a triple in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the mound, on April 19 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with a double and a triple) against the Rockies.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Connor Joe At The Plate

  • Joe has four doubles, two triples, a home run and six walks while batting .310.
  • Joe has gotten a hit in six of 13 games this season (46.2%), with multiple hits on five occasions (38.5%).
  • He has gone deep in one of 13 games, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Joe has driven in a run in four games this season (30.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in five of 13 games (38.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 10
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (40.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Rockies have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.28).
  • The Rockies rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (24 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Gomber gets the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season. He is 0-3 with an 8.16 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when the left-hander threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 29-year-old has an ERA of 8.16, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .288 against him.
