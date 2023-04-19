Connor Joe Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rockies - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Connor Joe -- 2-for-5 with a double and a triple in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the mound, on April 19 at 3:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with a double and a triple) against the Rockies.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe has four doubles, two triples, a home run and six walks while batting .310.
- Joe has gotten a hit in six of 13 games this season (46.2%), with multiple hits on five occasions (38.5%).
- He has gone deep in one of 13 games, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
- Joe has driven in a run in four games this season (30.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in five of 13 games (38.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|10
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (50.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (40.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.28).
- The Rockies rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (24 total, 1.3 per game).
- Gomber gets the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season. He is 0-3 with an 8.16 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when the left-hander threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 8.16, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .288 against him.
