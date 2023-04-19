Carlos Santana -- 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the mound, on April 19 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

  • Santana is hitting .246 with six doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
  • Santana has gotten a hit in 10 of 17 games this season (58.8%), including five multi-hit games (29.4%).
  • In 17 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • In 35.3% of his games this year, Santana has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (17.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In five of 17 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 11
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (36.4%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Rockies' 5.28 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (24 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Gomber (0-3 with an 8.16 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season.
  • His last time out came on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when the left-hander threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • In three games this season, the 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 8.16, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .288 against him.
