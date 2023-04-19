Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rockies - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Carlos Santana -- 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the mound, on April 19 at 3:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rockies.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is hitting .246 with six doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
- Santana has gotten a hit in 10 of 17 games this season (58.8%), including five multi-hit games (29.4%).
- In 17 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In 35.3% of his games this year, Santana has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (17.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In five of 17 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|11
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (54.5%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (36.4%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (27.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.28 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (24 total, 1.3 per game).
- Gomber (0-3 with an 8.16 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when the left-hander threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In three games this season, the 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 8.16, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .288 against him.
