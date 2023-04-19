Carlos Santana -- 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the mound, on April 19 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Santana? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is hitting .246 with six doubles, two home runs and eight walks.

Santana has gotten a hit in 10 of 17 games this season (58.8%), including five multi-hit games (29.4%).

In 17 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In 35.3% of his games this year, Santana has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (17.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In five of 17 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 11 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (36.4%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings